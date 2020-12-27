Samantha Akkineni's 'Neethane En Ponvasantham's Title Was Inspired By 80's Tamil Song?

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular contemporary actors in South Indian cinema. She started her career in modelling and later on stepped into both Telugu and Tamil film industries. She made her debut in the Telugu romance film, Ye Maaya Chesave (2010). Later on, she bagged Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actress and the Filmfare Award for Best Telugu Actress in the same year for Neethane En Ponvasantham. Fans will be amazed to know that the movie title was inspired by a classic 80's Tamil song. Read further ahead to know more about Neethane En Ponvasantham trivia.

Neethane En Ponvasantham title inspired by 80's Tamil song

Neethane En Ponvasantham was released on December 14, 2010. The movie features Jiiva and Samantha in lead roles and the story revolves around Varun and Nithya, and their three stages of life - from school days, college life and later twenties. According to awesomemachi.com, the title of the movie was inspired by the song Neethane En Ponvasantham from the 1982 film Ninaivellam Nithya. Another Neethane En Ponvasantham trivia is that the movie had a Hindi remake with Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha as the lead and was shot for a while until it was shelved.

On the other hand, the film was simultaneously shot in Telugu where Jiiva was replaced by Nani and the title of the film was Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu. For the background music and songs, A.R Rahman was the first choice but he was later on replaced by Ilayaraja, due to schedule issues. Ilayaraja and Ramya NSK won Filmfare Award for Best Music director and Best Female playback singer.

Samantha Akkineni's movies

Samantha Akkineni started off as a model and later on, she was offered roles in the movies. She has worked in all kinds of films, from hero-centric to family dramas to commercial movies. Samantha Akkineni's movies that are widely popular include Dookudu (2011), Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2012) and Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Kaththi (2014), A Aa (2016), Theri (2016), 24 (2016), Mersal (2017), and many more. On the work front, she recently joined the cast of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She will also join the cast of the sequel of Amazon Prime's The Family Man. Her role in the successful series is yet to be announced.

