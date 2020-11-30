Samantha Akkineni Skips The 'biggini Shoot'; Stuns In Emerald Green Attire In The Maldives

Actor Samantha Akkineni recently took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself from the Maldives. In the candid picture posted, she is seen enjoying the clear waters while walking close to the infinity pool. She has indicated through the caption for the post that she did not have a bikini shoot which is ritual for most tourists in the Maldives. Her fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love the actor’s simple and elegant attire.

Samantha Akkineni's Maldives trip

Actor Samantha Akkineni recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her stay at a gorgeous hotel in the Maldives. In the latest picture posted, she is seen walking across the rim of the infinity pool while enjoying the scenery around. She is spotted walking barefoot on the pavement while looking down at the water with a faint smile across her lips. She is also slightly showing off her emerald green dress which blends well with the stunning background.

In the photograph posted, actor Samantha Akkineni is seen wearing a gorgeous green dress which has a dash of dazzle. The outfit has short sleeves and a dark blue blow around the shoulders adding a unique touch to the piece. The piece has heavy frills which give the outfit a Broadway effect. It also has deep V-neck and a no-belt pattern. Samantha Akkineni’s hair has been left open with natural curls alongside nude makeup.

In the caption for the post, Samatha Akkineni has indicated that this is the last picture from her Maldives series. She has started off by saying that she did not execute a ‘biggini shoot’ this time. She has also added a ‘tongue out’ emoticon, defining her mood. Have a look at the post from Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Samantha Akkineni has received a lot of compliments for her look in the picture. A bunch of her fans have pointed out how colour coordinated the photograph looks. A few others have used various emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at the comments here.

