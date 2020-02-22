Samantha Akkineni Joins NTR Jr In Trivikram Srinivas' Next?

Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas, in the past, revealed that they are soon going to collaborate for an upcoming movie tentatively titled as NTR 30. The makers made an official announcement about this huge collaboration and the movie buffs have been eagerly looking forward to the film.

According to media reports, earlier, Rashmika Mandana was reportedly roped in opposite Jr NTR. Now there are reports suggesting that the film will also have Samantha Akkineni as another female lead.

Samantha Akkineni to be roped in to play the female lead in NTR 30?

NTR 30 will mark the second collaboration of Jr NTR and Trivikram’s second collaboration after their action drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, that released in 2018. The film was well-received by both critics and the audience. NTR 30 will be produced under Haarika and Hassine Creations along with NTR Arts. The film will go on floors from May and will release in April 2021.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the Telugu movie Jaanu. It is the remake of Tamil movie 96. The film was released on February 8. In the recent past, the actor spoke about rejecting the movie Jaanu for the first time before she finally decided to do it.

According to media reports, Samantha Akkineni will be featured alongside actor Prasanna for her next film, which will be helmed by director Ashwin Saravanan. In a recent media interview, Prasanna confirmed that he will be acting as the male lead in Ashwin Saravanan’s next, which is said to be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

Image Courtesy: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

