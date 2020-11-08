Samantha Akkineni's Romantic Movies That Were Widely Loved By The Audience

Samantha Akkineni is a popular actor of the Telugu and Tamil industry. She is a renowned star who has bagged countless awards, including four Filmfare. The actress made her debut in 2010 with a Telugu film called Ye Maaya Chesave and won a Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress.

Samantha Akkineni has starred in films from various genres such as thriller, mystery, drama, romance, and more. She has consistently proved her talent through her performances. Among others, Samatha Akkineni’s romantic movies are known to be huge fan-favourites. Let us have a look at them.

Ye Maaya Chesave

Ye Maaya Chesave was a romantic-drama film in the Telugu language, in which Samantha Akkineni debuted as the lead actress of the film. The film went onto become a cult-classic soon while making huge numbers at the box office. Needless to say, the audience loved Ye Maaya Chesave.

Brindavanam

This was a 2010 Telugu film from the action-rom-com genre that Samantha was seen starring besides Jr. NTR Jr and Kajal Aggarwal. Brindavanam received positive responses and reviews from critics. By the end of Brindavanam’s theatrical running, the film also became the 5th biggest grosser in Telugu cinema.

Neethaane En Ponvasantham

Neethaane En Ponvasantham was a Tamil romantic drama film that released in the year 2012. Samantha starred in it opposite Jiiva in lead roles. The film got nominated and received various awards in different categories and was largely loved by its audience.

Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu

Samantha was seen starring in Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu opposite Naveen Babu Ghanta, better known as Nani. This film was a musical-romantic-drama film in the Telugu language that was declared a box office hit. Yet again, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu secured various awards.

A Aa

A Aa was a Telugu romantic film that starred Samatha Akkineni, Nithiin, and Anupama Parameswaran. The film was a hit amongst its fans. Having won many awards under various categories, it also did very well at the box office. It is known to have accumulated about seventy crore rupees at the box-office.

Jaanu

Samantha Akkineni starred in the 2020 film Jaanu as the title character, named Janaka Devi, opposite Sharwanand. The film became a popular Telugu romantic-drama film that collected around rupees twenty-eight crores at the theatres. Jaanu also received a lot of love from its audience.

