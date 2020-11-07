Samantha Akkineni's 'Sam Jam Samantha' Poster Out, Talk Show To Premiere In Diwali

Actor Samantha Akkineni will soon make her debut as talk show host with Aha's Sam Jam Samantha. The talk show's poster was launched in a grand event in Hyderabad on Friday, November 6, by Samantha, director Nandini Reddy, and Aha founder and producer. The makers shared the video from the poster launch event on their official social media handle.

Here's the video of Sam Jam poster launch event:

Samantha Akkineni's talk show premiere date out

Sam Jam Samantha will premiere exclusively on Aha Video on Friday, November 13. The talk show marks Samantha Akkineni's foray into television. According to The Indian Express' report, Samantha will interview popular South Indian celebrities like Vijay Devarakonda, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, among others on the show. Recently, Samatha Akkineni shared the promo of the talk show, and by the looks of it, the show seems to cater to audiences of all age groups.

Samantha Akkineni's fashion ensemble for Sam Jam poster events

Samantha Akkineni wore a printed maxi dress from Pankaj and Nidhi. She complimented the look with personalised earrings from Azga Fine Artistry. Samantha Akkineni's look was put together by Preetham Jukalekar. Interestingly, Samantha Akkineni's maxi dress for Sam Jam Samantha's event was made from recycled plastic.

What's next for Samantha Akkineni on the work front?

Samantha Akkineni has Vignesh Sivan's multi-starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty. The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is reported to be a love story. The makers of the upcoming released the first promo of the film, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers. Here's the first look of the upcoming film:

Besides the upcomer, Samantha Akkineni also has Game Over fame Ashwin Sharavanan's untitled horror film in the pipeline. The movie is reported to be bi-lingual, with Prasanna playing a prominent role in the upcomer.

