Did You Know Samantha Akkineni Began Her Career In Acting Due To Financial Crisis?

Samantha Akkineni began her acting career due to financial need, as per Asianet. The actor, in her early days, did not look upon acting as a profession and got into the field as she needed to fulfill certain commitments, claimed the report. Years later, Samantha Akkineni's movies have become quite popular and the actor is now loved for her work. She has starred in a number of blockbuster films and has cemented her place in the movie industry.

However, growing up Samantha Akkineni had no direct intentions of being an actor. According to reports by Asianet, the actor was going through a very bad time financially early in her life. During this time, Samantha Akkineni did a number of odd jobs to make ends meet. Soon enough, she began modelling and taking up small part-time jobs. This helped her fulfill her daily requirements in terms of finances. As the years went by, Samantha Akkineni was discovered by Ravi Varman who introduced her to films. She soon began working on her first film and since then, hasn’t looked back.

Several fans, however, believe that her debut was with the film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. However, in reality, she debuted with the film Moscowin Kavery. The film was directed by Ravi Varman. Since then Samantha has gone on to deliver several hits over the years and has made fans eager for her releases. According to the above-mentioned portal, Samantha Akkineni admires Audrey Hepburn, who is her inspiration in acting. Samantha has claimed that her acting is influenced by Audrey’s performance to quite an extent.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni's movies have created a huge buzz and she will be seen next in the Vignesh Shivan directed film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film will see Samantha Akkineni opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Nayantara. The trailer for the film has gotten fans quite excited as they wait eagerly for the film's release. Besides that, Samantha Akkineni will also be seen in an untitled Ashwin Saravanan helmed project. The actor's role in the film has not been revealed yet, however fans are eager to know more about the film.

