Samantha Akkineni Steals The Show In Blue For New 'Sam Jam' Episode

Samantha Akkineni marked her digital debut with her talk show, Sam Jam. In her recent Instagram post, Samantha shared her outfit of the day. Samantha Akkineni chose to don this outfit for her episode with Rakul Preet Singh. Find out more details about Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram post here.

Samantha Akkineni stuns in blue on 'Sam Jam' episode

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most successful actors in the South film industry. Now Akkineni is set to create a mark for herself in the OTT industry. She has taken the first step towards this mission with her, digital talk show, Sam Jam. The show became an instant hit among Samantha Akkineni’s fans and other South film lovers.

In a recent Instagram post, Samantha revealed her outfit for the latest Sam Jam episode. In this Instagram post, Samantha is sporting a three-piece co-ord set, comprising of a blue and green crop top, mid-waist pants, and a long shrug. She paired her outfit with golden earrings, and a heavy blue toned eyeshadow look. Take look at Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram post here.

As mentioned earlier, Samantha Akkineni chose to don this outfit during her episode with Rakul Preet Singh. In the Sam Jam episode, Rakul Preet Singh chose to dazzle in a yellow ensemble. She kept her makeup pretty minimal with this look. Take a look at her outfit for this appearance here.

In one of the promos of this Sam Jam episode, Samantha Akkineni and Rakul Preet Singh seemed to have quite a jolly time on set. The episode starts with Akkineni calling Singh her “dear friend” the two hug and soon start chatting up. In the episode, Samantha reveals Rakul’s love for scooty rides. They also talk about how Rakul Preet Singh bravely faced every media trial and controversy in the past. Watch this Sam Jam promo here.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will soon mark her debut in Bollywood. The South superstar has worked in the film industry for more than a decade. She will be marking her debut in The Family Man Season 2. The actor took to Instagram and celebrated the one-year anniversary of the show. She also added she cannot wait to bring Season 2 of the show. Even though Samantha Akkineni is part of The Family Man Season 2 cast, not many details about her role have been revealed thus adding to the hype around the Amazon show.

