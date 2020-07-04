From Samantha Akkineni To Pooja Hegde: Check Out Top Posts Of The Week By The South Actors

Lockdown blues have affected netizens all across the globe. While severe restrictions have been imposed on travel, there is not much that one can do at home. In such a situation social media websites have been befriended by several across the globe. Film celebrities are not an exception to this either.

Here’s a list of top IG posts shared by leading Tollywood stars in the past week:

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni is quite active on Instagram. The actress has about 10.4 million followers on Instagram. As of yesterday, the actress shared a cute photo with her adorable pet dog. Samantha also wrote a witty caption for her post. The caption was written from the point of her dog’s view.She said that her dog looked at her the same way he looked at toys, food, strangers and other dogs. You can check out Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post here:

Samantha also received a lot of likes and comments from her fans. You can check out some of the comments here:

This post features Samantha Akkineni doing aerial yoga. The Telugu actress seems to be doing an inverted yoga pose as she hangs upside down with the help of a cloth. Further, she seems to be wearing a grey sleeveless sports t-shirt along with a pair of blue skin-tight leggings. You can check out Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post here:

Samantha Akkineni is a huge social media influencer. Further, she also seems to be a huge health enthusiast for she often shares her work-out posts on Instagram. In her recent Instagram post, Samantha Akkineni shared a thread of pictures with the famous nutritionist and lifestyle expert, Sridevi Jasti. Further Samantha’s pictures also featured healthy food items. You can check out the Instagram post here:

Mahesh Babu

The Telugu film actor, Mahesh Babu is quite active on Instagram as well. Mahesh Babu has about 5.1 million followers on Instagram. This week the actor shared a book recommendation on Instagram. In difficult times like these, it is extremely important to take care of our mental health. Hence the Telugu actor seems to have recommended a book on emotional intelligence. You can check out Mahesh Babu’s Instagram post here:

Pooja Hegde

She is one of the most ravishing divas of the Telugu film industry. The actress recently shared a picture in a red chequered full sleeves shirt that went completely viral on Instagram. Pooja Hegde’s caption read "We must combine the toughness of a serpent with the softness of the dove, a tough mind and a tender heart â¤ï¸ #martinlutherking". You can check out Pooja Hegde’s post here:

