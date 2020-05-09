Jennifer Aniston To Judi Dench: Hollywood's Top Instagram Posts Of The Week

Fans always want more from their Hollywood celebrities. Right from their impressive acting performances to their stunning appearances and distinctive style, fans love everything about Hollywood stars. These celebs also took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures of themselves sending fans into a frenzy. Among the celebs are Kim Kardashian, Judi Dench, Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian and others who made headlines with their posts on their respective Instagram handles. Here are the top Instagram posts of this week from Hollywood stars:

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian recently treated fans with few pictures from her photoshoot on her Instagram handle. The actor looked stunning as she went on to give some striking pose in the snake print outfit. However, the photo was the talk of the day on the internet, as Kim faced immense backlash for her 'bad' Photoshop skills. Check out the picture below.

YALL KIM KARDASHIAN'S LATEST PHOTOSHOOT IS EDITED SKSJSKSK THE NAILS AT HER HAIRKSKSKKSKSKS pic.twitter.com/afJ4nBxXhZ — Danial (@repugodtion) May 4, 2020

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share a major throwback picture of him and Ariana Grande. The two look completely unrecognisable in the post. The picture soon took the internet by storm as fans were stunned to see the post. The duo recently released their new song titled ‘Stuck With U’ and it has already been gaining a lot of positive response from fans. Check out their throwback picture here.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share a video, which features her sitting in front of her washing machine, as she watches it spinning to the tune of Tyga's hit single, Bored In The House. The actor hinted fans that she is bored being home due to the lockdown and also gave a glimpse of her doing the laundry.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian took to social media to share an adorable picture of her and her daughter. Along with the post, Kourtney Kardashian also shared some self-worth values that she tells her seven-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick. She went on to tell her daughter to love herself, follow her dreams, make mistakes but also learn from them and believe in God’s plan. Check out the post below.

Judi Dench

Actor Judi Dench made history as she was the first lady to appear on British Vogue's cover at the age of 85. The stunning actor was photographed for the magazine’s June issue just before the lockdown was imposed. Judi Dench looked completely exquisite as she is seen on the cover of the magazine. Check out the picture below.

