Samantha Akkineni Starts 48-day Isha Kriya Meditation Journey, Pup Hash Tags Along

South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself meditating. In her caption, the actor spoke about her starting the 48-day journey of Isha Kriya. Samantha Akkineni shared two posts on her social media account that has around 10.2 Million followers. Below are further details on Samantha Akkineni's post.

Samantha Akkineni starts 48-day Isha Kriya Journey

Samantha Akkineni in her recent Instagram post was seen donning a white spaghetti strap top with blue loose pants. The actor was seen meditating with just a candle and her pup Hash beside her. Samantha Akkineni looked peaceful as she meditated with her hair kept loose and no makeup on.

The actor in her caption not only spoke about her beginning the Isha Kriya journey but also explained more about the free guided meditation. Samantha Akkineni elaborated on Isha kriya bringing health, prosperity, and well-being. She also found it to be a powerful tool to cope and to empower one to live life to their fullest potential. While wishing for peace, the actor also mentioned that the link was available in her bio.

Samantha Akkineni On Instagram

Samantha Akkineni lately has been extremely active on Instagram. The actor has shared multiple posts on health, fitness, healthy eating and small joys of life. The actor has also posted how much she likes greens like lettuce and growing cabbage microgreens at home. The actor among other fashion photoshoots has also showcased her love for animals. Samantha Akkineni's Instagram posts have been much loved by her fans and followers. Many fans have also gone ahead and left several comments on her posts.

Samantha Akkineni On The Work Front

Samantha Akkineni who has starred in films like Manam, Eega, Theri, Oh Baby, Super Deluxe, and many more was last seen in the film, Jaanu. The film was directed by C. Prem Kumar. Samantha Akkineni was seen alongside Sharwanand and the couple made headlines promoting their film. Samantha Akkineni will next be seen in the film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She is known to star alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the upcoming film that is to be directed by Vignesh Shivan.

