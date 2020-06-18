Samantha Akkineni Posts A 'rewind' Photo; Celebs And Fans React With Heart Emojis

Samantha Akkineni recently uploaded a new picture of herself on her social media handle. The actor is striking a pose as she looks into the camera. Many fans and celebrities have responded to Samantha Akkineni's post.

Samantha strikes a pose

Samantha Akkineni recently uploaded a new picture on Instagram. The actor is seen wearing a floral light blue top with denim jeans. As half her face is covered with her hair, Samantha strikes a pose and looks very happy and delighted. In the background, there is a large swimming pool that has been blurred. She also captioned the picture - Rewind.

Many fans and celebrities have responded to the post. Actor Namrata Shirodkar responded with two pink heart emojis and social media influencer Infinity Platter responded with a heart eye emoji.

Samantha Akkineni's fans had a very similar reaction, many fans commented with heart and fire emojis. Fans seem to love the picture as the likes for the post are increasing by the minute.

Samantha Akkineni is also one of the many stars who are heartbroken over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She took to Instagram to upload a monochrome picture of the late actor. She captioned the picture - Whyyy God whyyyy

Samantha Akkineni is a famous actor and has been seen in many Telugu and Tamil films. She debuted with Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and won Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress. She was then seen in popular films like Neethaane En Ponvasantham (2012) and Eega (2012), Seethamma Vakitlo, Sirimalle Chettu (2012) and Attarintiki, Daredi (2013), Theri (2016), 24 (2016), Mersal (2017), and Rangasthalam (2018) and the list goes on. She has come up as one the leading and top actors of South films.

She was last seen in the film Jaanu, which released in 2020. The movie was a Telugu romantic drama film and was written by C. Prem Kumar. The movie's plot revolved around a college reunion where two ex-lovers Ram and Janu meet again after 15 years. They both start talking about their break-up and thus the films kicks-off.

