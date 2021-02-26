Samantha Akkineni's 11 Years In Cinema, Keerthy Suresh Congratulates Her

Keerthy Suresh took to Twitter to congratulate Samantha Akkineni for her completing 11 years in the Telugu film industry. Sharing an image of Samantha Akkineni's various roles, she played throughout her career, Keerthy Suresh commended the actress for her journey. The interaction between both actresses on social media have fans in awe of their friendship.

Keerthy Suresh's Twitter post

Congratulations on an illustrious career that’s spanned across 11 years @Samanthaprabhu2❤️



It’s been a pleasure watching you grow as a person, an entrepreneur and an artist!



To many more years of success and brilliance! ❤️🤗#11YearsOfSAMANTHASupremacy



Design : @VigneshSammu pic.twitter.com/Szg3aQlQo7 — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) February 25, 2021

Keerthy Suresh tagged Samantha in her tweet congratulating her and writing that it was a pleasure to watch her 'grow as a person, an entrepreneur and an artist'. Keerthy wished Samantha for her future endeavours and hoped that she achieves success and brilliance. She ended the post with the hashtag #11YearsOfSAMANTHASupremacy. Samantha Akkineni retweeted that tweet thanking Keerthy for her wishes and wrote 'wishing you only the best'.

Thankyou dear @KeerthyOfficial 🤗for doing this .. wishing you only the best 🤗 https://t.co/zVIhpTIvIS — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) February 25, 2021

Fans wish Samantha Akkineni

Yes we are trending no 3 in India #11YearsOfSAMANTHASupremacy — Samantha Akkineni Fan (@samantha__fan_) February 25, 2021

Fans chimed in on Keerthy's tweet and flooded the feed with wishes of their own. A fan tweeted that he was glad that Samantha responded to Keerthy's tweet and wrote 'love you Sam'. A fan account of Samantha Akkineni informed her that her hashtag #11YearsOfSAMANTHASupremacy was trending at number 3 in India for quite some time. One fan made an image collage of both the actresses and captioned the image writing 'smiling queens'.

A look at Samantha Akkineni's movies and her career

The 33-year-old actress started her career in the industry through modeling. Debuting in the movie Ye Maaya Chesave directed by Gautham Menon, the actress was awarded Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress for her role. Samantha Akkineni's movies that did wonders on the box office were Dookudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, and Kaththi. Samantha was the second actress to win the Filmfare award for best actress in Tamil as well in Telugu.

She went to deliver three hits in the year 2016 with A Aa, 24, and Theri. Samantha Akkineni's latest movie was Jaanu which was her only film released in 2020. Her movies Super Deluxe, Majili, Oh! Baby released in 2019 and received positive reviews from the audience and the critics. Samantha Akkineni's latest web series The Family Man will mark her debut in Bollywood.

