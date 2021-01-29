Venkatesh's Action-drama 'Narappa' To Release By May 2021; Know Details

South superstar Venkatesh's upcoming film, Narappa finally gets a release date. The Telugu action-drama flick is all set to go on floors by May 14, 2021, Friday. Helmed by filmmaker Srikanth Addala, the film follows the story of an oppressed caste family and how they overcome their problems caused by a rich landlord of a higher caste. Read ahead for more details.

Narappa release date: May 14, 2021

On Jan 29, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram handle and shared the picture of Narappa release date poster. The poster looks stunning and intense and features the lead actor of the film, Venkatesh. Sharing the poster on social media, Taran Adarsh announced, "VENKATESH: #NARAPPA RELEASE DATE... #Telugu film #Narappa - starring #Venkatesh - to release on 14 May 2021". He further added, "Directed by Sreekanth Addala... Produced by D Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S Thanu. #NarappaOnMay14". Take a look at Taran Adarsh's Instagram post.

Earlier, in December 2020, the lead star Venkatesh shared the first glimpse of the action and drama flick, Narappa. He took to his Twitter handle and shared the poster of his upcoming film. He also tweeted that he was proud to share the first glimpse of Narappa. He further added the link to a YouTube video that showed the glimpse of Narappa.

The 26-second video showcases Venkatesh in the role of Narappa. He can be seen dressed in a dull coloured shirt and lungi. He also draped a cloth on his forehead. The teaser video looks intense and can surely leave one with goosebumps. In this video, the angry look of Venkatesh has won fans' hearts. Check out the video below.

Glimpse Of 'Narappa'

More about 'Narappa'

Apart from Venkatesh, the Narappa cast also has Priyamani, Karthik Rathnam, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj. This action drama flick is a remake of the Tamil film, Asuran, released in 2019. The Tamil film was based on the novel Vekkai, penned by Poomani. Directed by filmmaker Srikanth Addala, Narappa is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S. Thanu and Daggubati Suresh Babu under their respective banners V. Creations and Suresh Productions. The film's music score is composed by Mani Sharma.

