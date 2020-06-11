Samantha Akkineni Excited About First Harvest Of Microgreens, Shares Steps To Grow Them

Actor Samantha Akkineni has often been active on social media and keeps posting about how she is spending her time amid the lockdown. She shares fun posts with husband, her workouts and also her new found hobby that is gardening. Recently she posted about her first harvest of cabbage microgreens.

Samantha Akkineni’s first harvest of cabbage microgreens

From posting adorable pictures with her family to showing off her culinary skills, the actor's social media feed is a treat to the eyes of the fans. On June 11, 2020, Samantha Akkineni took to her official Instagram account to talk about her first harvest of cabbage microgreens. She also gave the post a very informative caption that will help people who are interested in growing their own veggies. The post went viral and set the internet on fire. Samantha Akkineni’s post received more than three lakh likes in no-time.

Through her caption, Samantha Akkineni explained about everything one needs for cabbage microgreen’s harvest and the steps involved in doing so. The actor said that all one needs is cocopeat, seeds and a cool room that has a window that lets sunlight partially in, also revealing that she used her bedroom. Samantha also said that, if the tray isn’t getting much sunlight, a bedside lamp can be placed near it, also mentioning that she did so.

Steps for the harvest of cabbage microgreens by Samantha Akkineni

First, fill the tray with cocopeat and leave the room at the top.

Then, sprinkle the seeds all over the tray.

After that, spray water generously till the cocopeat is completely moist and cover the tray.

Place the tray in the coolest area of your house next to a window and if there is less sunlight you can use a bedside lamp.

Leave it for 4 days, but you can check on it every day as you will see it sprout.

On the 5th day remove the cover of the tray and spray water generously once every day.

By day 8 your microgreens are ready to harvest up to day 14.

