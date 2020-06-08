Suriya And Samantha Akkineni Starrer '24' Will Have A Sequel, Says Director

Suriya and Samantha Akkineni starrer film, 24 which released back in 2016 was loved by many. The sci-fi action-thriller received commercial success as per reports. Now, the reports suggest that a sequel to the film is in talks. Director Vikram K Kumar revealed that the sequel will have a much better screenplay than the last one, which was lauded by many for its characterisation and plot.

‘Not creating a part two for the sake of it’

Director Vikram K Kumar revealed while speaking to a news publication that the sequel was under discussion back when the first film was under production phase. The director, however, did not confirm whether the story will tell the tale of the first part’s development or the history of the same. The film is expected to have a pounding screenplay similar to the first part, and for the same several drafts are being created. The process is taking time because the director is not happy with what he has written, he said.

Kumar wishes his work to be impeccable this time, as per the interview. Kumar revealed that he does not want to bank on the receding success of 24 and create a movie just because the first part was good. He finished by saying that he wanted to put together a great movie even this time.

24 was a combination of everything good

24, explored the most told storyline that is ‘time travelling’ in its gist, however, set in Indian background. Suriya was seen not in one but multiple characters in the same storyline. The time leaps and exotic locations were a first for Suriya's fans back when it released.

Samantha Akkineni, on the other hand, plays the love interest of Suriya in the film. The film performed well both commercially and at the Box Office as per reports. There were even some great songs in the film that captivated the audience as per reports.

Suriya and Samantha Akkineni’s future works

Suriya’s film Soorarai Pottri is all set to release. The film is directed by Sudha K Prasad. The film also stars Aparna Balalmurali in the lead. Samantha’s next venture is Ashwin Saravanan directorial, which does not have a title yet. She will also be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

