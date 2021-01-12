Samantha Akkineni Exudes Every Bit Of Sunshine In Her Latest Photoshoot; See Photo

On January 12, 2021, South diva Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of herself from her recent photoshoot. In the picture, Samantha exudes every bit of sunshine as she wore a yellow and white coloured maxi dress by designer Zwaan. Samantha simply dropped a sunflower emoji in her caption. Many fans went gaga over her new look.

Samantha Akkineni looks elegant in Zwaan's outfit

In the picture, Samantha can be seen wearing a beautiful pair of gold earrings which complimented her look. She wore subtle makeup and styled her straight hair in a clean bun. The picture received more than 4 million likes within just an hour of its upload. Many of her fans went gaga over her look and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. Vimala Rama too dropped a heart-eyed face emoticon and a red heart.

A fan commented, “Great… nice superr” with several shining red heart emojis. Another fan wrote, “So beautiful” and dropped blue heart. A user complimented the beauty and simply dropped, “Wow” with a red heart. Another user commented, “Wow this time look soo beautiful” with several heart-eyed face emoticons and a pair of red hearts. A netizen wrote, “glamorous and beautiful” with a hugging face and kissing face emoticon.

Samantha is an active Instagram user and often treats her fans and followers by posting snippets from her personal and professional life. In her another recent post, Samantha shared a picture from the same photoshoot wearing the same outfit. In the picture, she slayed her elegant looks while looking into the camera. In the caption, she shared a queen’s face emoticon and wrote, “feels!!” She further tagged her style team and gave picture credits to the photographer Eshaangiri.

Her fans couldn’t stop drooling over the beauty as they flooded the comment section with positivity. A netizen commented, “Akka really ur looking like an angel”. Another one wrote, “@samantharuthprabhuoffl Can someone be like you? OMG you look so gorgeous” with several red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan simply called her ‘queen’ and dropped a red heart. Another fan commented, “Cute” with a fire emoticon and a red heart.

Image Source: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

