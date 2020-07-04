Samantha Akkineni's Week Summed Up: Here's What The Actor Has Been Up To

Actor Samantha Akkineni has been sharing a number of posts on her social media since the coronavirus lockdown has forced people to stay indoors. She has a huge following on social media and has garnered over 10.4 million followers on Instagram and 8 million on Twitter respectively.

As this week passed, the actor has been sharing posts from her personal life and has also been sharing her workouts on social media. Her posts also gave a lot of content material to the memers on the internet. Check out actor Samantha Akkineni's weekly round-up below.

Samantha Akkineni's news

Samantha Akkineni shared a picture of herself performing some out-of-the-box yoga moves. She was the centre of hundreds of memes as her fans morphed her and put her in some of the funniest locations. People have continuously been sharing the actor’s photos with their funny twists and have dominated the internet with those. Here is Samantha’s post and some memes that went viral.

Apart from her Yoga poses, Samantha has also shared a couple of posts where she is enjoying her time in quarantine. She recently posted a picture with her doggo and captioned it with, “He looks at me like I am the only one he’ll ever reallllyyyyyyyyyy seeeeee ... and then I realise it’s the same look with the help , his toy , his food , strangers , other dogs butts.... the list goes on“. She also shared a small video asking her fans to use the Swast app.

This app gives its users some amazing perks like free doctor consultations, low-cost home quarantine package, medical check-ups and many more services. Here are Samantha Akkineni's Instagram posts.

More about Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni is going to make her digital debut with the coming season of the Amazon series, The Family Man 2. The series is directed by Raj and DK and, reportedly, the crew has completed the shoot of the series. Other than this, she is going to be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is a Tamil language film which is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film was supposed to be released in the year 2020 but due to the coronavirus lockdown, there could be a delay in its release. The film also stars popular actor Nayanthara as a prominent character.

