Sameera Reddy Opens Up About The Time When An Actor Called Her 'unapproachable'

Tezz actor Sameera Reddy recently spoke up about two indirect instances of how female actors are treated in Bollywood. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor said that she doesn’t socialise much, but she is very well aware of an 'essential part' of getting hired. Talking about her experience, the actor said that she was caught off guard when a kissing scene was included in one of her films without her knowledge.

Sameera Reddy opens up about the film industry

Sameera said that she was doing one of her films, and suddenly she was told that there would be a kissing scene added to her film. She said that this entire thing was just beyond her knowledge, and the kissing scene wasn’t there when she agreed for the film. The actor further said that the makers of the film tried to compare it with her role in Musafir in which she did the kissing scene. She said that after she refused to do it, she has been told to handle the situation 'with care' but was also given warning that she might get replaced.

She further revealed that an actor had made a comment about her, saying she is 'unapproachable' and 'boring'. Since then, she never worked with him. Commenting further about the current state of affairs in Bollywood, Sameera noted that there should be a defense mechanism that can save anyone from these 'vultures'.

As per her view, the whole industry is like a game of snakes and ladders. So, she said, one should know how to move around the snakes and make your way. She also said that she never had a party or hung out with the co-stars post her shoot, and she instead preferred to head back home and watch TV. She also told that she never really socialised and that is why she never got many films.

Sameera Reddy on the work front

Meanwhile, though Sameera Reddy is yet to announce any new venture, after being away from movies for more than five years, her posts on Instagram often make headlines. She has appeared in several successful movies over the years in Malayalam and Tamil, like Vaaranam Aayiram.

