Sameera Reddy Was Told She Was 'replaceable' Because She Refused To Do A Kissing Scene

Sameera Reddy revealed some hard-hitting truths about the film industry and stated several bad experiences that she had with filmmakers. The actor talked about how she was threatened when she refused to perform a lip-lock sequence in a movie. She further stated that she was blackmailed that she would be removed from the movie if she did not comply with the demands.

Sameera Reddy refused to perform a kissing scene

Sameera Reddy spoke to Pinkvilla and recalled a horrific incident in which she was prepositioned. The actor told the portal that she was shooting for a film and suddenly a kissing scene was added to the script. She revealed that the scene was not there when she had agreed to do the film, so she was not okay with doing it.

Sameera further told the portal that when she confronted the filmmakers, they tried to reason with her. The actor told the portal that when she did not agree despite everything, the filmmaker told her that she did a sensual scene in Musafir. To this, Sameera had replied that even though she had done the scenes in previous films, it did not mean that she would keep doing it.

Sameera was warned that she was "replaceable"

The actor revealed that the filmmaker then told her that she should handle the matter with care. The actor further added that she was told that she should remember that she was “replaceable”. This was a bitter experience for Sameera and she told the media portal that she feels that there is a need for a defence mechanism that will save actors like her from these “vultures”.

Sameera Reddy on the work front

The acting career of Sameera Reddy began in 2002 with the film Maine Tujhko Dil Diya where she starred opposite Sohail Khan, who also made his acting debut in this film. Sameera gained popularity with her film Musafir, in which she starred along with Anil Kapoor, Koena Mitra and Sanjay Dutt. The actor has been seen in several other movies like John Abraham starrer Taxi No. 9211, Akshay Kumar starrer De Dana Dan and Ajay Devgn starrer Tezz.

Sameera got married in the year 2014 and did not appear in films post her marriage. She is a mother of two children, Hans Varde, aged 4, and a daughter. Sameera welcomed her daughter Nyra in 2019.

