Samyuktha Hegde Assaulted & Abused In Bangalore Park For Wearing Workout Clothes

In a shocking incident, a mob attacked budding Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends on Friday for wearing ‘indecent clothes’ at Agara lake premises in Bengaluru. The Comali actor took to social media to share her plight along with a video where she can be seen surrounded by men hurling outrageous accusations at her. Apparently, the Kannada actor was enjoying her workout with friends when a woman named Kavitha Reddy, started moral policing Hegde while questioning her choice of clothes. Sharing a video of the woman charging at her friend on Twitter, Hedge wrote, "The future of our country reflects on what we do today. We were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy at Agara Lake @BlrCityPolice @CPBlr There are witnesses and more video evidence I request you to look into this #thisisWRONG Our side of the story" (sic).

Samyuktha Hegde: 'This is so wrong'

Samyuktha Hegde and her friends were in the garden on Friday evening to practice Hula hoops when the woman hurled abuses at her and asked them if they were 'cabaret dancers' and questioned their character for wearing workout clothes while hurling abuses. The woman was allegedly joined by a group of men who went on to threaten the Comali actor that they will link her name in the ongoing Sandalwood drug scandal. The group of men also surrounded the Kannada actor and chanted slogans against her.

In a detailed video shared by the Samyuktha Hegde on Instagram, the police can be seen present at the location. The woman can be heard saying that she wants to file a case against the Kannada actor. The elderly woman, on camera, blames the Kannad actor for 'stripping in public'. Following this, Samyuktha Hegde begins to walk out as the woman and the group of men follow her along with the police while saying, "We are not letting you go, we will not leave you. You have to come to the police station."

The group allegedly locked the main gate of the garden to ensure that the Kannada actor and her friends don't step out. When Hegde asked the woman to open the gate, she said, "Now you're misbehaving." Another man in the video can be seen verifying the story of the Comali actor while explaining the Bengaluru police that the girls were peacefully working out and they did not misbehave.

