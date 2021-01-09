Sanjay Dutt Talks About Working With KGF Director Prashant Neel, Says He's 'very Humble'

Actor Sanjay Dutt is all set to be seen in the upcoming mass-appeal mega-budget film, KGF Chapter 2. The celebrated actor will be seen playing the role of Adheera, whose intense looks have been inspired by the international drama series, Vikings. The teaser of the film was recently released and it has already been taking the internet by storm. Sanjay Dutt is working with director Prashanth Neel for the first time and yet it has been a very smooth sail for the actor. He was of the stance that he has a certain level of comfort with the director which made him feel like he has always been a part of the KGF universe.

Sanjay Dutt has a special bond with Prashanth Neel

Sanjay Dutt is all set to play a pivotal role in the upcoming action-drama film KGF 2, which has been triggering a lot of excitement amongst the fans. In a recent interaction, the actor shed some light on his bond with director Prashanth Neel, who has been working with him for the first time. He spoke highly of the filmmaker and also mentioned how different and distinct his style is.

Sanjay Dutt said that Prashanth Neel is a very humble guy and his shooting experience was very smooth in his presence. He added that he had been working with the director for the first time and still he had all the comfort from him. He even felt like he had always been a part of this KGF universe since the very beginning. Sanjay Dutt further mentioned that he shares a great rapport with the director now and they even share a lot of anecdotes and stories with each other. In the end, the actor complimented Prashanth Neel’s work style as he believes it is different and his direction has helped him learn a lot in a short time.

Read 'KGF' 2 Teaser 'rewrites History' With 24-hour Numbers; Yash, Sanjay Pen Message For Fans

Also read KGF Chapter 2: Who Leaked KGF 2 Teaser? What To Expect From The Film?

Actor Sanjay Dutt was shooting for the film KGF 2 for over a month in 2020. His character look was released on the occasion of his birthday and it successfully created a lot of hype amidst the audience. Have a look at Adheera’s first look here.

Read Post KGF 2 Teaser Release, Netizens Demand SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Updates

Also read 'KGF' Star Yash To Soon Make His Debut As A Producer After 'KGF: Chapter 2' Release?

Image Courtesy: PR handout

With inputs from PR handout

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.