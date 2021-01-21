Santhanam's Birthday: Makers Release The First Look Poster Of 'Sabhaapathy'

Comedian-turned-actor Santhanam will be celebrating his birthday today, i.e January 21, 2021. While his fans and admirers have been pouring birthday wishes and love from all over the country, the producers of his next project decided to make it extra special by releasing the first look poster of his upcoming film Sabhaapathy. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared this exciting news on his official social media account on Santhanam's birthday, along with the first look poster.

Poster of Santhanam's next movie released

Along with the poster of Santhanam's next movie, Taran Adarsh wrote in the caption that the team has begun shooting for the film and the first look of the actor has also released. The shooting of Santhanam's Sabhaapathy is taking place at a brisk pace since the makers plan to wrap up the film soon for an April 2021 release.

Sabhaapathy release will mark Cooku with Comali sensation Pugazh's debut as an actor in Tamil films. The latter will be seen as one of the friends of the lead actors. As mentioned by Taran Adarsh, the film will be directed by Srinivasa Rao. The film has music scored by Sam CS, while the cinematography and editing will be done by Baskar Arumugam and Ruben, respectively. The lyrics of the songs in the film will be penned by lyricists Vivek, Arunraja Kamaraj, and Sam.

The story of Sabhaapathy revolves around the relationship between a father and his son. MS Bhaskar has been roped in along with the other Sabhaapathy cast, as Santhanam's father, in the film. The two actor's relationship is said to be the core anchor of the film. Actors Sayaji Shinde, Vamsi Krishna, Lollu Sabha fame Swaminathan are also said to be a part of Sabhaapathy cast.

Apart from Sabhaapathy, Santhanam will also be a part of the film Dikkiloona, an upcoming Tamil language sci-fi romantic comedy film. Directed by Karthik Yogi, the film will also star Anagha and Shirin Kanchwala in the lead roles. Santhanam will be playing a triple role in the film.

