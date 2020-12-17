'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update For December 16: The Hens Farm Task Resumes

The episode begins and thee housemates are seen discussing various issues among each other. They address the ask yesterday and try to plan out the strategy for the upcoming task. Rio and Shivani get the Golden Egg this time after the loss of the previous two contestants. The contestants who play foxes notice this and immediately begin planning their next move for stealing the eggs.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For December 16

The game causes confusion

The game resumes for the second time and the contestants begin with their task. Certain misunderstandings are created between Rio and Aajeedh as Rio claimed he touched Aajeedh’s tail. As per the rule mentioned earlier if a Hen plying contestants touches the tail of a fox contestant.

The fox will immediately be disqualified from the task. Thus Rio argues quite sternly in order to prove his point. However, his demands are not met and the game resumes with Aajeedh making a run for the egg, a second time. Due to a deal struck earlier, Bala and Rio seemed to have a mutual understanding. Despite having a chance to attack him, Bala held down. Soon as the game came to a halt, Rio asked for his pay, which Bala paid him up promptly.

Archana goes to the confession room

Archana heads to the confession room and does not seem to be doing well. She talks to Bigg Boss and they respond to her. Bigg Boss tries to understand why Archana is in a bad state and thus consoles her. Archana speaks and says that she is missing home and thus is feeling very sad being away for a long time.

Bigg Boss assures her that things are well at home and tries to cheer her up. She then tells Bigg Boss that she misses her daughter as well and wishes to see her soon, Bigg boss assures her that she should play the game in such a way that she meets her daughter as a winner. Archana agrees but complains that she has faced too much negativity in the house making it harder for her to move forward. Bigg boss replies saying that she too can play the same game on others and cement her place without giving up. Archana feels better and Bigg Boss asks her to continue playing well as she is among the top contenders. She thanks Bigg Boss and leaves.

