'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update For December 15: Golden Egg Task Begins

The episode begins and the housemates are seen having a good time early in the morning. Soon things get a bit dicey as some arguments come up in the Kitchen. Shivani remarks that she is not feeling well-being part of the Kitchen team and thus wants to change. She also says that she does not like to wash the vessels and thus wants a different role. Gabby and Archana try to make her understand that the roles are already set and nothing changes now. Gabby speaks to Archana and mentions that this is the reason why Shivani has been nominated in the worst player category for Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For December 9: Puthiya Manitha Task Continues

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For December 15

Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 latest Written Update For December 10: The Best Performers Of The Task

A Luxury Budget task

The luxury task arrives and Rio reads the task details. The Golden egg task required the contestants to live as if they are in a poultry farm. A group of the contestants will play hens while others will be foxes. The Hens will have a golden egg with them, along with their names attached to it. The foxes however will have to steal the egg from the hens as they protect it. If the fox happens to steal the egg, they get rewarded in Bigg Boss currency. The one with the most money gets a special power and can thus claim it whenever he or she pleases. The Hens can also negotiate with the fox to not touch the eggs in return for something else. Thus the Task begins, Aari and Bala get the first egg.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 latest Written Update For December 12: The Eviction Process Begins

The Golden Egg Task

Bala immediately tries to strike up a deal, however, Aari does not agree. Bala tells Somu that he will pay him 50rs if he does not approach him or hiss egg. Somu speaks to Rio about this, and they both seem to have an agreement with the topic. Rio, however, was not completely pleased with the deal and thus cancels his deal with Aari. Bala tries his level best to strike up deals with the rest of the team. Some agree to his demands while some don’t. The game buzzer rings and the task gets underway. Soon a number of contestants are nominated, Bala survives and pays the share to the team as per the deal.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For December 14: Open Nomination Begins

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.