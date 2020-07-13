Shashank Udapurkar Shares Adorable Picture With Veteran Star Ashok Saraf

Shashank Udapurkar is one of the most popular directors in the Marathi film industry. He is well known for directing movies like Dhava Dhav and Kartavya. The director has been making headlines with his recently released movie titled Prawaas. The actor recently shared an adorable picture with veteran actor, Ashok Saraf and the picture of the two has been gaining attention from the fans.

Shashank Udapurkar's 'Lifetime' pic with Ashok Saraf

Shashank Udapurkar recently worked with Ashok Saraf on a project. The popular filmmaker in the Marathi film industry recently took a trip down his memory lane and shared an adorable picture with Ashok Saraf. The director shared the picture on Instagram. In the post shared by Shashank Udapurkar, veteran actor Ashok Saraf can be seen sitting on a chair while Shashank Udapurkar can be seen holding Ashok Saraf's hand and gazing at him in a very adorable way.

Ashok Saraf can be seen sitting on a red chair and he can be seen wearing a black sweater that has grey and white coloured designs. Saraf can be seen teaming his outfit with black pants, a watch, a golden bracelet, and a pair of glasses that feature a black border. On the other hand, Shashank Udapurkar can be seen donning a white t-shirt and blue coloured jeans.

One of the major highlights of the post was the pose and the caption. Shashank Udapurkar accompanied the picture with a caption, ''Picture of life time..'' The post shared by the popular director has bagged 129 likes. Reportedly, the post shared seems to be stills from the shooting of the last released Prawaas of Shashank Udapurkar. Have a look:

Shashank Udapurkar last released Prawaas performed well at the box-office. Directed by Shashank Udapurkar and produced by Om Chhangani, the 2020 drama film features Ashok Saraf, Padmini Kolhapure in lead roles. The film also features director Shashank Udapurkar, Vikram Gokhale, Rajit Kapur, and Shreyas Talpade in key roles. The film released on February 14, 2020.

The movie revolves around the story of an elderly couple Abhijat Inamdar (Ashok Saraf) and Lata Inamdar (Padmini Kolhapure). The soundtrack is one of the major highlights of the movie. Popular singers Sonu Nigam as well Shreya Ghoshal have sung songs for the movie. Shreya Ghoshal has sung the Prawass reprise version while Sonu Nigam has sung the original Prawaas song.

