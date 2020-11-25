Sapna Choudhary Performs On The Stage For The First Time After Giving Birth To A Boy

A couple of days back, Haryanvi actor and dancer Sapna Choudhary returned to the stage months after giving birth to a baby boy. Giving a peek into her first performance post the birth of her child, the actor announced her return with a video post. In the video, Sapna is seen sporting a traditional look in a red-coloured Punjabi suit. As the video progressed, Sapna is seen synching her lip and dance steps along with the regional Haryanvi song playing in the background.

The video also suggested that Sapna has lost a lot of post-pregnancy weight within months. Instagramming the video, she wrote a short caption, which read, "welcome again to mee". Scroll down to watch Sapna Choudhary's dance video.

Within a couple of days, the video post managed to bag more than 455k views; and is still counting. Meanwhile, many from her 2.6M followers of the photo-sharing platform took to the comments section and welcomed her. To extend their love, a section of fans flooded the comments box with various emoticons, such as red-heart, heart-eyes and fire, among many others.

Sapna Choudhary's baby

Interestingly, though the diva kept the details of her personal life a secret, the news of her wedding and delivering a baby boy went viral on the internet. The speculations of the wedding with her long time beau Veer Sahu started earlier in March, whereas the rumours of delivering a baby boy ruled the internet in September-October. While the news was making rounds on the internet, Veer came LIVE on his Facebook and confirmed that the couple have welcomed a baby boy. During his LIVE session, Sahu also called out a section of netizens, who trolled Sapna for becoming a mother without marriage.

On the other hand, the 30-year-old performer also celebrated Karwa Chauth with Veer. In the photos, Sapna can be seen sporting a red outfit, which she rounded off with matching jewellery. On the other hand, Veer Sahu donned a red kurta and white pyjama.

