Former Bigg Boss Contestant Asim Riaz Wears Face Mask And Works Out 'responsibly'; Watch

Asim Riaz once again swept his fans off their feet as he posted another workout video of himself. But this time, Asim was seen working out responsibly as he wore a facemask throughout. His fans flooded the comments section as soon as he uploaded the video. Take a look at the post.

In the video, Asim was seen flaunting his perfectly sculpted body. He was seen dotting a black cap along with a black facemask. Asim was stretching out his arm muscles in the video. He was also seen wearing a waist belt with a blueliner. Asim looked away from the camera but had determination in his eyes. Check out the video below.

Asim has always been motivating his fans with workout videos during this lockdown period. However, this time he sent a message across to workout responsibly due to the ongoing pandemic. Many fans appreciated his efforts to stay fit even during a pandemic. One of the fans commented. “Awww bhai, stay motivated stay healthy and keep smiling” while another commented, “The pain you feel today will be the strength you need tomorrow. Nice”. Take a look at the comments below.

Many others congratulated him for completing a year since Bigg Boss 13 happened. They wished him good luck and expressed their love and appreciation for him. Some of them even asked him if he was preparing for another project. Take a look at the comments below.

Asim has gained a followers list of about 4.2 million followers on Instagram. He keeps his fans updated about small things related to his life. Apart from posting workout videos and pictures, Asim posted a picture with his kitten on his Instagram handle. This sparked joy among all animal lovers and they were in awe of the picture.

Asim was seen sporting a beige coloured t-shirt and looked stunning with a pair of sunglasses. However, the cutest part was that the kitten was seated on his lap and posed looking towards the camera. He mentioned the name of the kitten, Kiwi, in his caption. Take a look at the picture below.

