Malayalam Actor Sasi Kalinga Passes Away In Kozhikode At 59

Movie and theatre actor Sasi Kalinga passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Tuesday morning owing to a liver ailment. According to reports, Sasi Kalinga was admitted to the hospital on Monday night, and passed away at 5 AM on Tuesday. Reportedly, the family of Sasi Kalinga will be conducting his last rites at their residence on Tuesday noon.

Reports have it that the actor was critically ill for a long time. On Monday night his condition got worse and he was rushed to a private hospital in Kozhikode. The 59-year-old actor is survived by his wife Prabhavathi.

Sasi Kalinga who is known to be a popular face of the Malayalam theatre industry debuted in movies with 2009's Kerala Cafe. Since his debut, Sasi Kalinga has worked in more than 30 Malayalam movies. Some of his most-appreciated works were in movies like Amen, Manglish, Pranchiettan and the Saint, Gaddaama, Adaminte Makan Abu, among others. He was last seen in Jimmy Ee Veedinte Aiswaryam.

Malayalam Industry mourns the death of Sasi Kalinga

Soon after the news of Sasi Kalinga's demise was out, Mollywood celebrities took to social media to pen heartfelt condolences. One of them was director Lijo Jose Pellisery, who had worked with Sasi Kalinga in Amen. Besides Lijo, actors like Chemban Vinod, Joju George, Manju Warrier too have posted heartfelt condolences on social media.

