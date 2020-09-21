Sasikumar And Aishwarya Rajesh In 'Mundhanai Mudichu' Remake, Bhagyaraj To Pen Script

On Saturday, September 19, actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Sasikumar announced that they would star in the remake of 1983 film Mundhanai Mudichu. The remake will be bankrolled by JSB Film Studio, who last produced Vikram Prabhu-starrer Asuragaru (2020). Meanwhile, the script and screenplay of the remake will be written by veteran actor K Bhagyaraj, who interestingly, directed and wrote the original film also, which starred him and Urvashi in the lead.

Aishwarya Rajesh and Sasikumar in Mundhanai Mudichu remake

Aishwarya Rajesh, on Saturday, revealed that she would be playing the lead role in the 1983 Tamil hit film Mundhanai Mudichu's remake. "Excited and honoured to be a part of the remake of #MunthanaiMudichu, one of Tamil cinema's landmark films that's stood the test of time. Watch out for this one in 2021!" , (sic) wrote Aishwarya Rajesh online.

Excited and honoured to be a part of the remake of #MunthanaiMudichu, one of Tamil cinema's landmark films that's stood the test of time. Watch out for this one in 2021! @SasikumarDir @ungalKBhagyaraj @JsbSathish@idiamondbabu #JSBFilmStudio pic.twitter.com/ceO4ZSFzcT — aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) September 19, 2020

Sasikumar who will star alongside Aishwarya Rajesh in the remake expressed his excitement of working with K Bhagyaraj. He wrote, "37 years old & still the knot is too strong. Happy to be a part of #MunthanaiMudichu our favourite tale retold by the master himself." (sic)

37 years old & still the knot is too strong. Happy to be a part of #MunthanaiMudichu our favourite tale retold by the master himself ❤️@ungalKBhagyaraj @aishu_dil @JsbSathish @idiamondbabu pic.twitter.com/3yLuCdUfbm — M.Sasikumar (@SasikumarDir) September 19, 2020

Munthanai Mudichu, starring Bhagyaraj and Urvashi in the lead, narrates the tale of a girl who falsely accuses a widower of molestation to marry him. The movie written and directed by Bhagyaraj was one of the highest-grossing films of its time. Munthanai Mudichu's success led to its remake in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada languages.

What's next for Aishwarya Rajesh and Sasikumar on the work front?

Aishwarya Rajesh will be next seen in Ka Pae Ranasingam. The movie, starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, also features Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, others in pivotal roles. The film is directed by P Virumandi and bankrolled by Kotapadi J Rajesh under his production banner. Ka Pae Ranasingam will release on Zee Plex and Zee5 on October 2, 2020.

Besides the upcomer, Aishwarya Rajesh also has Gautham Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram with Chiyan Vikram, and others. Thereafter she has an array of movies at different stages of production. Meanwhile, Sasikumar will be next seen in K V Kathirvelu's Raja Vamsam.

The movie, starring Sasikumar and Nikki Galrani in the lead, also features actors like Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Satish, others in prominent roles. The Sasikumar starrer is currently in post-production and is expected to hit the marquee soon. Besides the upcomer, Sasikumar has Jiyesh Krishnakumar's Paramaguru, N V Nirmal Kumar's Naa Naa, among others in the pipeline.

