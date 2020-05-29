Sasikumar Reveals He Wishes To Direct Thalapathy Vijay In A Big-budgeted Period Drama Soon

Sasikumar, in a recent media interaction, revealed that he had approached Thalapathy Vijay with a historical-drama in 2018. He also said that Thalapathy Vijay had liked the script and showed interest in the film. However, due to budget issues, the movie was shelved, and Sasikumar's dream to direct Thalapathy was left unfulfilled. Nevertheless, Sasikumar is still hopeful that the historical-drama will see the daylight, he revealed in the interaction.

Back in 2018, there were media speculations that Sasikumar and Thalapathy Vijay will be collaborating for a big-budgeted historical drama, where the former will helm the project. Reports also speculated that Sasikumar visited Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli to discuss the script with him. However, the movie got shelved due to budgeting problems, but Sasikumar is hopeful that the film will see the daylight.

While rumours mills are a buzz that after listening to the script of the historical-drama, Singham actor Suriya was keen to star in the film, but Sasikumar reportedly wanted to make the film with Thalapathy Vijay. Sasikumar made his directorial debut in 2008 with Subramaniapuram. He has directed two movies in his decade long career.

What's next for Sasikumar and Thalapathy Vijay?

Sasikumar was last seen in Samuthirakan's Naadodigal 2. The movie, starring Sasikumar and Anjali in the lead, narrates the tale of two lovers and their fight against casteism. The film released in January failed to strike a chord with the moviegoers. On the work front, Sasikumar will be seen in K.V. Kathirvelu's Raja Vamsam, Jiyesh Krishnakumar's Paramaguru, N.V. Nirmal Kumar's Naa Naa in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for the release of Master. The Lokesh Kanagarajan directorial stars Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is reported to be a college drama, where Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against one another. The upcoming film was slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020; however, it has been pushed due to the coronavirus crisis. Besides the upcomer, Thalapathy Vijay is in talks with filmmakers for his next.

