On Sathyaraj's Birthday: Here Is A Look At His Early Life, Career, And Net Worth

Actor Sathyaraj celebrates his 66th birthday today, i.e October 3, 1954. The actor has been a prominent face in the Tamil film industry. Interestingly, the actor started off his career in the film industry predominantly playing antagonist roles and later transitioning into lead roles. On Sathyaraj's birthday, here is a look at his early life and career -

Actor Sathyaraj's early life

Sathyaraj's real name is Rangaraj Subbiah. Though he has worked in Tamil films majorly, his film credits range over 200 appearances in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films also. Sathyaraj complete is primary education in the Tamil language at St Mary's Convent School which is based in Coimbatore.

He also completed his secondary education in Coimbatore itself and went on to get a Bachelor's degree in Science majoring in Botany. The actor has been vocal in the past on multiple occasions about how his mother was not fond of him pursuing a career in acting and even forbid him from joining the industry, but he left his hometown of Coimbatore to become an actor.

Early career

Sathyaraj made his acting debut decades ago in a 1978 film Kodugal Illaatha Kolangal where he played the role of an antagonist. Later, he picked up the job of being a production manager for the film Kannan Oru Kaikkuzhanthai where he also had a small acting gig. He had also featured alongside Rajnikanth in the film Mr.Bharath where he played the role of the star's father while being younger than him.

Family

Sathyaraj tied the knot with Maheswari in 1979. His wife is the niece of the known producer Madhampatti Sivakumar. He has two children with Maheswari named Divya and Sibiraj. Sathyaraj's son Sibiraj is also pursuing a career in acting having made his debut with the film Student Number 1 in 2003, which turned out to be a flop at the box office.

Best known for

Sathyaraj is undoubtedly best known for his role of Katappa in the Baahubali series which is one of the biggest film franchises to come out of India. He also played a prominent role in the Hindi film Chennai Express. Some of his films like Amaidhi Padai, Vedam Puthithu, and Nadigan are also some of his best known.

Net worth

Actor Sathyaraj has been a prominent face in the Tamil film industry which has allowed him to garner a massive net worth. The actor, according to GoldenChennai.com has a net worth of â‚¹80 crores. Some of the actor's upcoming films are Kaaliyan, Pramugar, and MGR Magan.

