Satya Dev Unveils First Look Poster Of His Much-anticipated Film 'Thimmarusu'

Tollywood actor Satya Dev took to Twitter on Saturday, December 05, 2020, to unveil the first look poster of his much-awaited film Thimmarusu. In the first look poster, the actor is seen giving an intense look and he also goes on to reveal how excited he is to share the poster with his fans. Satya Dev also revealed the release date of the teaser. On seeing this post, fans went on to comment on all things nice revealing how happy they were seeing the first look of the actor.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Satya Dev went on to unveil the first look poster of his much-anticipated film Thimmarusu. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting on a bike and is holding a briefcase. The actor is seen sporting a brown shirt and black pants. He completed the look with a pair of spectacles and a watch. One can also notice the dusty rustic look in the background. In the picture, a logo of lady justice in the middle of the poster. The poster also revealed that the teaser of the film will release on December 9, 2020. By the looks of the first look, the actor is playing the role of a protagonist who seems to separate the bad from the good.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet caption. He wrote, “Super excited to show you the FIRST LOOK of #Thimmarusu on December 9th”. Take a look at the post below.

Fans react

As soon as the post was shared online, fans went on to comment on all things nice. The tweet also went on to receive several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users went on to praise the actor congratulating him for the release of the first look. While the others commented sharing positive messages for the actor. One of the users wrote, “Awesome bro!! All the best bro”. While the other one wrote, “Superb Anna we are excited very much. All the best Anna”. Some netizens also commented with lots of emoji. Take a look at the comments below.

