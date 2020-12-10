Satyadev Kancharana's Movie Thimmarasu's Teaser Released; Puri Jagannadh Shares On Twitter

Satyadev Kancharana is one of the most celebrated actors of the Telugu film industry who managed to establish himself in the movie business in a short span of time. Satyadev’s new movie Thimmarasu’s trailer recently released and within a matter of time, the Thimmarasu trailer reached lakhs of views. Puri Jagannadh shared the Thimmarasu trailer on Twitter and sent his best wishes to the team. Let’s take a look at what Puri Jagannadh posted on his Twitter and know more about the details of Thimmarasu cast.

Puri Jagannadh wishes the best for Satyadev’s new movie

One of the prominent filmmakers of the Telugu film industry, Puri Jagannadh recently took to his Twitter handle to share the Thimmarasu trailer and also stated how promising it looked when he watched it. In his latest tweet, he also wished the best to actor Satyadev Kancharana and the entire Thimmarasu cast. The filmmaker also mentioned some of the cast members from Satyadev’s new movie Thimmarasu in his latest post. While all the fans took to Puri Jagannadh’s post and praised the trailer shared by him, actor Satyadev Kancharana also responded to his post. He thanked him and mentioned how much love he has for him. He also added how much this would mean to him and his team that Puri Jagannadh loved their teaser and shared it on Twitter. Several other fans of Satyadev Kancharana and his team also wished the actor and his team good luck and mentioned how eagerly they’ve been waiting to watch Satyadev’s new movie. Some of them even reacted to Thimmarasu trailer and said how it looked thrilling along with Satyadev’s rocking performance. Let’s take a look at how his fans illustrated their love and excitement for his upcoming movie.



Thank you and luv you my dear Sir. Means a lot for me and the team ❤️ — Satya Dev (@ActorSatyaDev) December 9, 2020

Looks awesome @ActorSatyaDev you growing day by day may you becoming one more game changer in T-Town All the best Bro — JP (@Jaiprakash172) December 9, 2020

Alll the best Satyadev garu — Sai chintu (@Saichin35089537) December 9, 2020

Thimmarasu cast

The cast members who will be seen in Satyadev’s new movie are actors like Priyanka Jawalkar, Brahmaji, Sandhya Janak, Harsha Chemudu, Jhansi, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Praveen, among others. It is directed by Sharan Koppisetty and produced by Mahesh S. Koneru and Srujan Yarabolu.

Satyadev’s movies

Best known for his performances in Telugu movies such as Bluff Master, Kshanam and Mana Oori Ramayanam, some of his other popular movies include Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, Jyothi Lakshmi, Maine Pyar Kiya, Rogue, Oxygen, Appatlo Okadundevadu, George Reddy, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, Raagala 24 Gantallo, Mukunda, Asura, Mr. Perfect, Sarileru Neekevvaru and others.

