'Paurashpur' Trailer Talks About Gender Inequality, Shows Shilpa As An Ambitious Queen

The trailer of the ALTBalaji series, Paurashpur was released recently. The show is said to be a period drama and set in the 16th century. Paurashpur cast includes Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Shaheer Sheikh, Sahil Salathia, Flora Saini, Poulomi Das, and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The synopsis of the web series states, "When the lust for power becomes uncontrollable, rebels are born and history is made." Read on to know more about the intriguing trailer of this period drama.

Paurashpur trailer

The trailer begins with Annu Kapoor's character, Raja Bhadrapratap sitting on the throne and he is the king of Paurashpur kingdom. Queen Meerawati, played by Shilpa Shinde enters and the trailer shows how the queen has to get new wives for the king in order to keep him pleased physically. As the story progresses, we see how Annu Kapoor's character mistreats his queens and assaults them.

Later, Queen Meerawati is seen making an alliance with the enemy, played by Milind Soman, in order to avenge the women of Paurashpur, as one of the queens goes missing from the kingdom. As the trailer comes to an end, Shaheer Sheikh makes an entry in the kingdom and prior to it, there is a dialogue between Milind Soman and Annu Kapoor where they argue about inequality between the two genders.

The entire Paurashpur trailer revolves around how in a man's world, women will rise. Shilpa Shinde's character of Queen Meerawati is shown fierce and strong, determined to take away the kingdom from her barbarous husband, played by Annu Kapoor. The series will start streaming n ALTBalaji and Zee5 from December 29 and this is the first time that the Indian OTT space will release a period drama.

According to a report by India forums, talking about the trailer, lead actor Shilpa Shinde said that most of the actors are always on the lookout for a show like Paurashpur which not only shows her as an ambitious queen but also touches upon a lot of serious issues like male patriarchy, gender politics, power, which used to exist even in those days. She concluded by saying that the audience wouldn't want to miss out on such a show and that she's thankful for being a part of the period drama of such a grand scale.

Image Credits: Still from the show's trailer

