A Peek Into Sayyeshaa's Low-key Birthday Bash With Partner Arya And Family; See Pics

Sayyeshaa, last seen in K V Anand's Kaappaan, celebrated her birthday with parents- Sumeet Saigal, Shaheen Banu, and partner Arya. The pictures from Sayyeshaa's birthday celebration were shared by the actor online. Sharing the photos, Sayyeshaa wrote: "Had a really blessed birthday! Thank you to each and every one of you who took the time to wish me and make my day so special!" (sic) Sayyeshaa also thanked her fans for making her birthday special. She said, "I wouldn’t be here without your love and support! So sorry that I was unable to reply to each message. Love forever!" (sic)

Check out Sayyeshaa's birthday pictures:

Had a really blessed birthday! Thank you to each and everyone of you who took the time to wish me and make my day so special! I wouldn’t be here without your love and support! So sorry that I was unable to reply to each message. Love forever! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5nRKA9vdOf — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) August 13, 2020

Arya's special message on Sayyeshaa's birthday

Sayyeshaa, who married Kollywood actor Arya 2019, got a sweet birthday wish from her partner. Arya shared a lovely picture of the two online and said, "Happy Happy birthday my wifey. Love you soooo much." (sic) Sayyeshaa responded saying, "Thank you Jaan! Love you moreee." (sic)

Thank you jaan! Love you moreee 😘😘😘😘😘😘 https://t.co/UG89v84EeT — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) August 12, 2020

What's next for Sayyeshaa?

Sayyeshaa will be next seen in Santhosh Ananddram's Yuvarathnaa. The movie, starring Puneeth Rajkumar and Sayyeshaa in the lead, also features actors like Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sonu Gowda in prominent roles. The upcomer marks Sayyeshaa's debut in Sandalwood. Sayyeshaa's first look from the action-thriller was released on the actor's 23rd birthday, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Besides the upcomer, Sayyeshaa also has Shakti Soundar Rajan's Teddy. The movie, starring Sayyeshaa and Arya in the lead is a fantasy-drama that has used new animation technology to concoct a central character, which is a Teddy. The forthcoming film also stars actors like Sathish, Sakshi Agarwal, and Magizh Thirumeni in prominent roles. The Arya and Sayyeshaa starrer is produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja and is slated to hit the marquee soon.

