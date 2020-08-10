Sonalee Kulkarni Is Returning Home After 5 Months, Shares Pictures From The Airport

Among those who are stranded in various parts of the world, is also Yuva Dancing Queen judge, Sonalee Kulkarni. The actor had to stay back in Dubai after the Coronavirus lockdown was announced in several countries of the world in March. Recently, she took to Instagram to announce that she is finally returning home in Mumbai. Here's what this is about.

Sonalee Kulkari is flying back home

Earlier today, Sonalee Kulkarni took to her Instagram account to post beautiful pictures to tell everyone that she is finally returning home after five months. In the picture, she is posing at the beach with her hand gesture suggesting an aeroplane. In the shot taken at sunset, the actor is dressed in a dark monokini with her hair tied into a tight bun.

Adding a caption to the post, Sonalee Kulkarni said that since the Coronavirus pandemic began, she has been in Dubai. But now it is time that she returns home. Sonalee also mentioned that she is taking all the necessary precautions for the journey mentioned by the government and the airlines. She also added in a postscript that she has taken the COVID-19 test before the journey and it has come negative allowing her to travel.

Sonalee Kulkarni's Instagram story also had a few shots from her journey. One showed her in a face shield. One was of the place where she was staying and another of Dubai airport. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on her birthday in May, Sonalee Kulkarni introduced the world to her fiancee, Kunal Benodekar. The two had got engaged back in February. She also posted photos from her engagement ceremony on Instagram. In one of the photos, Sonalee is leaning against the shoulder of Kunal while in another, she is posing with both the families. Adding a caption she wrote, "Before my birthday ends, I want to mark it by making a SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!!! Introducing my fianceÌ Kunal Benodekar!". Take a look:

Sonalee Kulkarni is seen mostly in Marathi films. She has worked in Gauri, Bakula Namdeo Ghotale and Natarang. In Bollywood, she has appeared in movies like Grand Masti and Singham Returns.

