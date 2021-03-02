Selvaraghavan Shares Sneak Peak Of Nenjam Marappathillai That Will Give You Goosebumps

Selvaraghavan's long-awaited movie Nenjam Marappathillai was finally given a release date a couple of weeks ago. The makers of the film have released a promo for the thriller and announced that the movie will premiere on Friday, March 5 2021. While the news is still buzzing in social media, the director of the movie Selvaraghavan took to his Twitter space and released a spine chilling sneak peek video from the movie that has yet taken the internet by storm.

Selvaraghavan shares a sneak peek video of Nenjam Marappathillai

The new video gives us a glimpse of the gory thriller that the movie claims to be. The thriller shows the lead actor S J Suryah brutally killing a man with a shovel out of frustration while the other simply watch. The trailer ends with SJ Suryah giving out a chuckle and casually walking away from the dead body. Watch the video right below:

Fans of the actor and director were quick to reply with their reactions to the video. Many found the trailer to be awesome and congratulated the team and wished the team the best of luck for their Friday release. Tamil actor Dhanush also commented on the video with the caption "can't wait" sharing his excitement for the movie. Read some of the fan reactions below:

Sir...it's awesome... waiting for the feast... Ur selection never failed us to entertain... Congrats team! — ibalajie (@balajiesakki91) March 1, 2021

#sjsuryah 🔥😂🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Veralevel 👍🔥@selvaraghavan na best wishes to u👍🔥🔥🔥



If #Jocker is remade in Tamil then SJS will be the correct actor 😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 ennaaah acting❤️❤️❤️#Master — விikகி™👍 (@jegavicky96) March 2, 2021

Sir thank you for this releasing this movie 🙏 Always a fan of your work.. Thalapathy kooda oru movie please ❤ — Vignesh Vijayakumar (@Vignesh46685954) March 1, 2021

Nenjam Marappathillai Cast

The Kollywood thriller has SJ Suryah playing the lead alongside Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha as the leading ladies. The movie is helmed by Selvaraghavan and is bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s banner V Creations. The movie has Yuvan Shankar Raja roped in for the music. Sj Suryah and Selvaraghavan have collaborated after a very long time for Nenjam Marappathillai.

On the work front, Selvaraghavan is currently shooting for his next film titled Naane Varuven with Dhanush. He had recently announced that he will be directing the sequel of Aayirathil Oruvan which will also feature Dhanush in the lead. Other than directing, Selvaraghavan is also set to make his debut in acting with the movie Saani Kaayidham in which he will be playing the lead role opposite actress Keerthy Suresh.

