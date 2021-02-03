Selvaraghavan Visits SJ Suryah On The Sets Of His Upcoming Movie 'Kadamaiyai Sei'

SJ Suryah is a popular artist from the regional Indian cinema who recently announced a few details about his upcoming project and thanked acclaimed filmmaker Selvaraghavan along with other cast members who gathered on the sets of their upcoming movie. Read further ahead to know about Selvaraghavan’s upcoming movie.

SJ Suryah & Selvaraghavan’s Kadamaiyai Sei

My next movie “ KADAMAIYAI SEI “ shooting spot clicks... thx to my friend legendary dir ⁦@selvaraghavan⁩ sir , Thalaiva producer Sunil jain sir & Ceo of stone bench producer karthik sir .... thx for Ur wishes and presence 👍😍🙏sjs pic.twitter.com/K8GpxmmLW2 — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) February 2, 2021

SJ Suryah recently took to his Twitter handle and shared glimpses of his rendezvous with the cast and crew of his upcoming movie, Kadamaiyai Sei. In his Twitter post, he stated how he was at his next movie Kadamaiyai Sei’s shooting spot. He then thanked his legendary friend Selvaraghavan along with the Thalaiva producer, Sunil Jain, and the CEO of Stone Bench Karthik for their wishes and presence.

In the photos, SJ Suryah managed to get some of the most beautiful glimpses of the Kadamaiyai Sei cast and crew which also involved actor Yashika Aannand, who is another popular Tamil actor. In the first photo, SJ Suryah and Yashika Aannand can be seen in casual attire where the former can be seen in a blue shirt and brown pants while Yashika can be seen in a stunning pink saree. In the next photo, SJ Suryah can be seen posing with the other cast members of the movie Kadamaiyai Sei along with a cute child artist standing next to him. In the last photo, he can be seen with Selvaraghavan along with other cast and crew of the movie.

As both SJ Suryah and Selvaraghavan enjoy a massive fan following among the audience, all their fans were thrilled to know about the collaboration. Many of the fans congratulated them for their upcoming movie and wished them all the best. Several other fans took to Twitter and expressed their curiosity for the release of Kadamaiyai Sei. See how fans swamped the post with their lovely wishes for the stars.

Suryah anna selva anna 😍😍😍 — krishnaraj kumar J (@krishnaraj_offl) February 2, 2021

Congratulations and all the best @iam_SJSuryah sir💐💐 — Nagendra (@Nagendr65385196) February 2, 2021

All the best 👍 and good luck 😘😍🙏 — Vinolia.V🌹😍VALIMAI & Suriya40&Thalapathy65 (@Vinoliav95) February 2, 2021

Congratulations..Sk Suryah sir.... Awaiting ur movie.. — Jayaganesh S (@JayaganeshS1) February 2, 2021

Waiting for your actions very very 🔜 in Theatre sir — ONLINE THALAPATHY VARIYAN (@Rizwan_2252) February 2, 2021

Selvaraghavan’s movies

Selvaraghavan is one of the most prolific filmmakers in the industry who has managed to gain fame only through a couple of his movies. Some of his movies include Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kaadhal Kondein, Irandaam Ulagam, NGK, etc.

