Selvaraghavan's Much-awaited Nenjam Marappathillai's Promo Launched; Release Date Revealed

Nenjam Marappathillai is a Tamil horror movie, written and directed by Selvaraghavan, whose shooting began in 2016. However, due to some issues during the making of the film, it was kept unreleased all this while. And now, the entire team of Nenjam Marappathillai is all geared up for the release of the film and recently launched its official promo to announce it to the audience as to when the movie will release. Read on to know Selvaraghavan's Nenjam Marappathillai's release date.

Nenjam Marappathillai's release date announced

After a long-awaited period, Selvaraghavan's Nenjam Marappathillai's release date has finally been set for March 5, 2021, and will be released by GLO Studios and James. According to an article by Indiaglitz, Selvaraghavan’s Nenjam Marappathillai had to face certain financial issues and release postponement and after clearing all these issues, the team announced the release date.

The Nenjam Marappathillai cast members include S. J. Suryah as Ramsay, Regina Cassandra as Maria, Bobby Simha as Detective Srinivasan, Nandita Swetha as Shwetha Ramsay and Premgi Amaren as Ramsay's friend, Prem Wilson. The music has been given by Yuvan Shankar Raja while distributed by Escape Artists Motion Pictures. The song lyrics have been penned by Selvaraghavan who is also the writer and director of the movie.

The moment Nenjam Marappathillai promo was released online on YouTube, all the fans who had been waiting for S. J. Suryah’s upcoming horror film were delighted. Many of them commented on how the long wait was finally over while others stated how they will soon get to witness Suryah and Selvaragahvan killing it together. The fans also mentioned in the comments that they were eagerly waiting for March 5 while addressing Selvaraghavan as ‘Thalaiva’. Many others dropped in tons of fire and heart symbols to express how their excitement level was reaching the top. Check out the fans reaction when Nenjam Marappathillai promo was released along with the release date.



Also Read From Love Story To Viraata Parvam: A Look At Sai Pallavi Movies That Will Release In 2021

Also Read Rashmika Mandanna Shares An Update On Release Of Top Tucker's Teaser Trailer

Selvaraghavan’s movies

Some of the most popular Selvaraghavan’s movies are namely Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule, 7G Rainbow Colony, Maalai Naerathu Mayakkam, Thulluvadho Ilamai, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Mayakkam Enna, Kaadhal Kondein, Aayirathil Oruvan and others.

Also Read 'Youth' Tamil Movie Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In The 2002 Film

Also Read Selvaraghavan Visits SJ Suryah On The Sets Of His Upcoming Movie 'Kadamaiyai Sei'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.