Rashmika Mandanna Shares An Update On Release Of Top Tucker's Teaser Trailer

Rashmika Mandanna recently dropped in the news about her upcoming music video Top Tucker a while ago, and now has come up with another interesting piece of update that she shared with all her fans on social media. The moment her fans saw the update on Top Tucker, they all jumped with joy and excitement. Have a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram and see how fans reacted to the latest news about her upcoming music video.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster of her upcoming music video Top Tucker in which she can be seen with Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Amit Uchana. In the caption, she shared the big news about Top Tucker and wrote how the Top Tucker teaser will be releasing the next day on YouTube and urged all her fans to stay connected. She then added the names of the entire cast and crew of her music video, Top Tucker.

The moment Rashmika Mandanna posted this exciting news on her Instagram, many of her fans commented on how excited they were to watch the teaser of her latest music video. Many of her fans even stated how they had already been waiting eagerly to get a glimpse of her new music video. Rest all the fans took to Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram and added tons of heart symbols in the comments to express their love for her. Have a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram and see how the fans reacted when she shared the news on the release of Top Tucker teaser.

Rashmika Mandanna’s photos

As Rashmika Mandanna’s photos and videos are majorly loved for her cuteness, one of her latest pictures received a similar amount of love from her fans. In the photo, she can be seen with a blissful expression while wearing a pair of cool sunglasses. In the caption, she asked a question to her fans as to when they prefer wearing sunglasses. She further added that one obviously wears one when there’s too much sun but one might prefer wearing it on one of their bad days or when they are super happy or super pissed. In the end, she finally asked in which category her fans would fall.

