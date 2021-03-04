Selvaraghavan's 'Nenjam Marappathillai' Gets Cleared By Court; Set For March 5 Release

Selvaraghavan's much-anticipated movie Nenjam Marappathillai was recently facing some issues in courtm which has resulted in the court to put a hold on its release date. Today, the lead actor of the film SJ Suryah cleared the air about the same and announced that the movie will be released according to plan and will hit the theatres on Friday, March 5.

Also Read: Selvaraghavan Shares Sneak Peak Of Nenjam Marappathillai That Will Give You Goosebumps

SJ Suryah confirms that the issues have been resolved by the court

SJ Suryah had previously acknowledged that his upcoming flick Nenjam Marappathillai was facing some financial issues due to which the court had put a hold on the release of the movie. However, today the actor took to his Twitter space to announce that the producers have managed to clear the issues between Radiance Media and Escape Artists and has received clearance from the court. The actor also revealed that Nenjam Marappathillai's release date is also the same as it was before and the audience will get to witness the thriller from March 5 in theatres.

Issue Between Radiance Media and Escape Artists is Sorted , just got cleared by the court THX A LOT TO ALL THE FANS WHO HAVE BEEN PRAYING AND WAITING FOR THIS RELEASE #NenjamMarapathillai NAMMA PADAM UNMAYAVE RELEASE AHUDHUNGA 😍🙏@selvaraghavan @thisisysr @Madan2791 @Arvindkrsna — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) March 4, 2021

Also Read: Selvaraghavan's Much-awaited Nenjam Marappathillai's Promo Launched; Release Date Revealed

SJ Suryah's fans are thrilled with the fact that they do to have to wait longer for the release of the movie and took to their respective social media handles to share their excitement about the same. Many users wished the actors and the director good luck for their release while many stated that they cannot wait to watch the movie on the big screen. Read some of the fan reactions below:

The most happiest moment for me my favourite actor and favourite director joining together for an GREAT FILM . Let’s rock it sir . ALL THE BEST FOR BOTH OF YOU — avinashKumar (@u_s95) March 4, 2021

Happy for the team sir.. All the best to the entire team for a grand success...#NenjamMarappathillai from Mar 5, 2021 in theatres near you... — Vinoth Ganesh (@vinoplays) March 4, 2021

Puniyama pogum ungaluku.... After a year first movie theatre pogalam pathen.. engaa release agama poidumo nu bayanten...❤️❤️😘😘😘😘 — Mayyark (@Mayyark1) March 4, 2021

Congratulations All the best. This movie will take you to places is what I hear — ramanan_r (@RR_RAM) March 4, 2021

Waiting for your acting Thalaiva 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — SG Idiotic Reviewer (@IdioticSg) March 4, 2021

Nenjam Marappathillai Cast

The Kannada thriller stars SJ Suryah in the lead role along with Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha who will be playing the leading ladies in the movie. The movie is directed by Selvaraghavan and is produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s banner V Creations. The movie has Yuvan Shankar Raja roped in for the music. Sj Suryah and Selvaraghavan have collaborated after a very long time for Nenjam Marappathillai.

Also Read: Selvaraghavan Visits SJ Suryah On The Sets Of His Upcoming Movie 'Kadamaiyai Sei'

One the work front, Selvaraghavan's new movie titled Naane Varuven is currently on floors with Dhanush playing the lead role. Post that he had announced that he will be directing the sequel of Aayirathil Oruvan in which he plans to collaborate with Dhanush again. Other than this, Selvaraghavan is all set to try his hand in acting and will be making his debut as an actor with the movie Saani Kaayidham which he will be headlining opposite co-actor Keerthy Suresh.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh Seeks Blessings As She Begins Filming For 'Saani Kaayidham'; View Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.