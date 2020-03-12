Malayalam Actor Shaji Thilakan Passes Away At 55 Due To Liver-related Ailments

Late Malayalam actor Thilakan's son Shaji Thilakan passed away today in a hospital in Kochi. The Malayalam actor Shaji Thilakan was undergoing treatment for a liver illness. Though, he failed to make a lasting expression as an actor, he was evidently praised for his performance Aniyathi.

Shaji Thilakan passes away

Shaji Thikalan was the son of Malayalam actor Thilakan, who was considered as one of the biggest stars in the Malayalam film industry. He was best known for his portrayal of a negative character in the TV series Aniyathi. Shaji had played a negative role and was praised heavily for doing so.

His official Facebook page suggests that the former actor was working at Apollo tyres. Shaji was also reportedly a trade union leader for Apollo tyres in Chalakudy, Kerala; and was also living in Chalakudy for a long period of time.

He reportedly wished to follow his father's footsteps and try his hand in acting. But, his first 1998 film Sagara Charithram never released on the silver screen. So, Aniyathi was the only show where Shaji Thilakan showcased his acting prowess. He reportedly left acting behind to focus on his career at Apollo tyres.

Shaji's father late Thilakan was known for featuring in over 200 Malayalam films. Besides earning love from critics and audiences alike, late Thilakan also earned the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2009 for his contribution to cinema. Shaji Thilakan was the son of Thilakan from his second marriage with Shantha. Shammi and Shobi Thilakan are Shaji's brothers.

