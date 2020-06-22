Shankar To Work With Ajith And Vijay, Has No More ‘story Ideas’ For Rajinikanth’s Stature

Filmmaker Shankar is one of the most sought-after directors in the South film industry. Over the years, he has worked with actors spanning from different generations like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhu Deva. But according to media reports, the director is now keen on working with actors like Ajith and Vijay.

Shankar keen on working with Vijay and Ajith

In a recent interaction with a daily, the 2.0 director has revealed that he has lost story ideas now for someone like Rajinikanth and Kamal's stature. The director has also collaborated with Kamal in the film Indian 2 which has now been stuck for a long time due to the pandemic situation as well as some accidents on the sets. The Enthiran director added that he has found working with the two big stalwarts of the industry like Rajinikanth and Kamal extremely overwhelming over the years.

But the filmmaker hinted towards a change in his casting for his future projects. He may now collaborate with the likes of Vijay and Ajith for his upcoming films. The decision of the Sivaji director does not come as a surprise considering that Vijay and Ajith are one of the most bankable stars in the industry currently.

Vijay will be seen in Master

The director made his debut with the film Action King Arjun in the year 1993. Talking about Vijay and Ajith, on the work front, Vijay has some interesting lines of films ahead on his kitty. He will soon be seen in the movie Master. The movie will also star Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Anthony Verghese in the pivotal roles. The film will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and will be bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators. He will also be seen in the movie Thalapathy 65. The movie will be helmed by Sudha Kongara and also stars Trisha Krishnan in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Ajit will be seen in the much-awaited action flick titled Valimai or Thala 60. The movie will be helmed by Vinoth H. The movie will reportedly be releasing on January 20, 2021. He was also seen in the courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai which was the Tamil remake of the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink.

