Thalapathy Vijay Turns 46: Did You Know The Tamil Megastar Has Sung Over 30 Songs?

The Tollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay turned 46 today, i.e. June 22, 2020. Vijay's fans took Twitter by storm with hashtags #HBDVijayFromSuriyaFans and #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay to wish the megastar on his birthday. On the occasion of his 46th birthday, the makers of his upcoming film titled Master also released a new poster of the film.

Wishing Our #Thalapathy a Very Happy birthday 😊😊



Catch you all soon with our #Master celebration 🎉🎉 #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay pic.twitter.com/Kr1xV2C0HB — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) June 21, 2020

With an illustrious career that spans over 25 successful years, Vijay enjoys a massive fan following on social media and otherwise. The actor kickstarted his career with 1984's film Vetri, helmed by his father, SA Chandrashekhar. With several critical and commercial successes, he has proved his mettle as an actor time and again. Thus, on his special day, here are some lesser-known facts of Talapathy Vijay which his fans must surely know about:

Lesser-known facts of Vijay Thalapathy

Thalapathy Vijay's real name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar and as a mark of respect towards the superstar, he is admirably referred to as 'Thalapathy'.

Vijay has acted in around six films as a child artist including the legendary Rajinikanth's 1985's film Naan Sivappu Manithan. He is also a die-hard fan of Rajinikanth.

All his films as a child artist that were released between 1984 to 1988 were directed by his father SA Chandrasekhar.

The actor is also one of the highest-paid actors of the Tamil film industry.

The A-lister has acted in over eight films with his real name, including 2016's action film Theri.

By 2017, he also went on to become the second-highest-grossing actor in the history of Tamil cinema, after veteran actor Rajinikanth.

Vijay has been included in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list seven times, based on Indian celebrities' earnings.

Apart from his acting finesse, the Bigil actor is also highly-popular for his vocal skills and stellar dance moves.

Throughout his career, he has lent his voice for more than 30 songs which include those composed by prolific musicians like Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman.

Over the years, the Tamil actor has been a part of numerous charity works. He founded Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, the social welfare organisation which was launched in July 2009 and is responsible for most of his philanthropic work.

He has starred in over 60 films and has won numerous accolades which include a SIIMA Award, eight Vijay Awards, and three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

