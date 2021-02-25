Shanvi Srivastava All Set To Make Her Malayalam Film Debut With 'Mahaveeryar'

Shanvi Srivastava is set to debut in the Malayalam movie industry with Mahaveeryar. The Lovely actor will be seen alongside Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali in the movie. She took to her Instagram to announce the film. There isn't much known about the film or the story yet. Shanvi revealed that she will be playing the role of an 18-year-old.

In the caption, she wrote: "Remember wishing me goodluck for something at the beginning of this year ?? This is that something!

Thank you so much 🙏 -shanvi s." (sic).

All about Shanvi Srivastava's movies

Shanvi Srivastava made her debut in the Telugu industry with Lovely in 2012. She debuted in the Kannada film industry with the horror-comedy Chandralekha. She was last seen in the Kannada film Avane Srimannarayana opposite Rakshit Shetty. She has received the Best Actress award at SIIMA awards for her roles in Masterpiece and Tarak. Along with Mahaveeryar, she has three films lined up, namely Thrishulam, Kasthuri Mahal and Bang. Mahaveeryar will be the actor's first time acting alongside Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali.

Nivin Pauly's filmography

The Premam actor is one of the most versatile actors in the Malayalam movie industry. His films Premam and Bangalore Days have found a spot in the top-ten highest grossing Malayalam movies list. He debuted in 2010 with Malarvaadi Arts Club. He went on to portray 'boy-next-door' characters in movies like Ohm Shaanti Oshana, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, 1983, Neram, etc.

Nivin Pauly's movies have been well received by fans and critics. He is also received Kerala State Film Award for his role in Bangalore Days and 1983. He debuted in the Tamil film industry with Neram. The 2016 Malayalam language film Action Hero Biju marks his debut as a film producer.

He was last seen in the Hindi-Malayalam bilingual film, Moothon. Nivin Pauly has a string of films lined for releases in the next year and a half. Three of his films are in the pre-production stage and two are under filming or post-production. His first film of 2021 is Thuramukham which is slated to release on May 13. Thuramukham is a historical drama set in Mattancherry, a harbour town. The film explores the infamous 'Chappa' system of labour allocation. The time period spans to 1940s and 1950s. Nivin plays the role of Moidu. The actor announced the movie's release date via his Instagram.



