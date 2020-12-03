Silambarasan TR To Resume Shooting For 'Mufti' Remake, Reveals Director Gnanavel Raja

There have been speculations of Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar, popularly known as Silambarasan TR, working in the Tamil remake of 2017 Kannada movie Mufti. The film is an action thriller which was directed by Narthan and produced by Jayanna Combines. It has now been revealed that Silambarasan TR is set to resume shoot for the Mufti remake. Here is what you need to know about this latest development.

Silambarasan TR to resume the shoot for Mufti remake

Gnanavel Raja, who will be directing the Tamil remake of Mufti, recently in a media interaction revealed that Silambarasan TR has been occupied in the shooting of Maanaadu, but will resume shooting for the Mufti remake in January, according to SIFY. The shooting of the film had previously halted, but not before Silambarasan TR and Gautham Karthik shot a few scenes. Silambarasan is currently in Pondicherry for the shoot of the political thriller drama Maanaadu with director Venkat Prabhu.

It is being learnt now that the makers will remove the footage of Silambarasan TR that has been shot, as he has lost a lot of weight since then. The scenes featuring Gautham, however, will be retained. The Mufti plot follows the story of a cop who goes undercover and walks right into the criminal world in a place called Ronapura. Having a goal to get the merciless don to provide justice for the local villagers, he takes up the job despite it being a danger to his life.

The Mufti cast sees Sriimurali and Shiva Rajkumar as the undercover police officer and the gangster respectively. Shanvi Srivastava and Chaya Singh also play prominent roles among the Mufti cast. Silambarasan TR is an experienced actor in the Tamil industry and has worked as a child actor as well. The actor had previously worked in Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven which was released last year, but the movie went largely unnoticed.

