Sharanya Turadi Refutes Rumours Of Replacing Late VJ Chitra In 'Pandian Stores'

On December 13, actor Sharanya Turadi took to her social media handle and broke her silence on rumours of replacing late actor VJ Chithra in the popular show Pandian Stores. While rubbishing the speculations, she wrote a brief clarification note-post. In her statement on Instagram, Sharanya asserted that these claims are "not true". Stating the recognition VJ Chitra earned with her "impeccable performance" as Mullai, Turadi added that she respects it. Scroll down to take a look at Sharanya Turadi's note-post.

Sharanya to not replace late VJ Chitra

READ | Vj Chitra's Death: Family Raises Suspicions Over 'Pandian Stores' Actor's Untimely Demise

VJ Chitra’s death

Television actor VJ Chithu aka Chitra allegedly died by suicide early morning on December 9. While the news of her demise came as a shocker to many of her fans, the reports doing rounds on the internet speculated that Sharanya Turadi, who is also a close friend of Chitra, was likely to replace the late actor as Mullai. In addition, there were rumours that the makers of Pandian Stores want to give Mullai a closure and will not continue the character as a tribute to the late Chitra.

READ | VJ Chitra's Death Prompts Kumaran Thangarajan To Pen An Emotional Note On Instagram

VJ Chithra was found dead at a hotel room in Nazarethpettai, Chennai. Reportedly, Chitra had wrapped up shooting at EVP Film City on Tuesday at around 2:30 am after which she returned to the hotel where she was staying with her fiance Hemanth. As per a report of Zooom TV, Chitra was found hanging from the ceiling of the bathroom of her hotel room. On the other hand, as per The News Minute, the friends and VJ Chitra's family suspect foul play.

READ | VJ Chitra's Death: Aishwarya Rajessh, Shanthnu, Harathi, Aathmika & Others Mourn The Loss

VJ Chitra got engaged to Hemanth this year in August and the couple was all set to marry in January. However, a simple registered court marriage had been done two months ago. A number of Chitra’s friends have come out in support of her and have mentioned there might have been foul play involved in her death. The family has demanded justice through a fair probe in the case. Meanwhile, the investigation of her death case is still going on.

READ | 'Pandian Stores' Cast: Late Actor Chithra As Mullai, Stalin As Sathyamoorthy & Other Stars

(Promo Image: Sharanya Turadi and VJ Chitra Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.