VJ Chitra's Death Prompts Kumaran Thangarajan To Pen An Emotional Note On Instagram

The Tamil film industry experienced a major shock after the death of VJ Chitra. The Tamil actor and host reportedly committed suicide in a hotel in Chennai. Her death has led her Pandian Stores co-star Kumaran Thangrajan to pen an emotional note. Find out more details about this story below.

Kumaran Thangrajan pens a note about VJ Chitra

Tamil actor and TV host VJ Chitra passed away, today, December 9, 2020, in Chennai. According to The Indian Express report, VJ Chitra was found dead in a hotel room in Chennai. Since the news of her death broke, many Tamil film industry stars have been passing condolences to VJ Chitra’s family and close friends.

One the emotional notes and condolences was shared by VJ Chitra’s Pandian Stores co-star Kumaran Thangrajan. Kumaran Thangarajan took to his Instagram stories and shared VJ Chitra’s picture. He then wrote, “You were known for your boldness. To many women you were an inspiration. I wish you had fought back. This was not an answer. Never will be. R.I.P”. Take a look Kumar Thangarajan’s Instagram story here.

Kumaran Thangrajan and VJ Chitra received immense love for their role as Kathir and Mullai on Pandian Stores. On the show, Kathir and Mullai get married despite the fact that Kathir was in love with his classmate. But soon, Kathir and Mullai’a relationship blossoms. But after VJ Chitra’s death the fate of this story on Pandian Stores seems uncertain.

As mentioned earlier, the moment the news of VJ Chitra’s death broke, many celebrities started pouring with their condolences on social media. Khushbu Sundar took to Twitter and wished that Chitra had reached out to somebody. In the end, she hoped Chitra found peace. Tamil actor Ammu Ramchandran also seemed shocked by VJ Chitra’s death. She also took to express her views. Take a look at both these tweets below.

When a life full of energy is snuffed away too soon. What drives them far far away? Wish she had reached out to someone, anyone. Never knew her personally, yet feel the pain. Hope you have found what you were looking for, peace. #Chitra #RIP.

Deeply saddened hearing this news. What’s the silence in ur death, you are such a brave girl but why this decision. If you were brave enough to face the death then you should have been brave enough to face the life journey also.

Very upset #RIPChitra pic.twitter.com/KwoO1VURJ7 — Ammu Ramachandran (@Actress_Ammu) December 9, 2020

The Pandian Stores star VJ Chitra was 29-years-old at the time of death. She was riding high on the success of her show. Apart from starring as Mullai in Pandian Stores, VJ Chitra was also hosting. She was the host on the Vasool Vettai. Before these stints, VJ Chitra also hosted shows like Nodiku Nodi Athiradi and Oor Suthalaam Vaanga.

