Vj Chitra's Death: Family Raises Suspicions Over 'Pandian Stores' Actor's Untimely Demise

Actor and prominent television personality VJ Chitra passed away on Wednesday and several well-wishers from the industry were shocked by her demise. According to The News Minute, the friends and VJ Chitra's family have suspected foul play in the cause of her death. The death of the actor has occurred within seven years of her marriage and thus the Revenue Divisional Officer or RDO will be taking charge to investigate the case.

VJ Chitra's death: Family belives there has been foul play involved

The father of VJ Chitra, who is a retired policeman, has filed for a police complaint asking a fair probe into his daughter’s case. The news portal claimed that VJ Chitra's family and friends strongly believe that there might have been foul play involved in VJ Chitra's death. Thus VJ Chitra's husband, Hemanth, and the hotel manager have been under investigation by the authorities. VJ Chitra and Hemanth got engaged to each other in August and were all set to marry in January. However, a simple registered court marriage had been done two months ago. The Cyber Crime department have also begun their investigation and have been going through the phone records of the involved personnel’s. A number of Chitra’s friends have spoken in support of her and have mentioned there might have been foul play involved in her death. The family has demanded justice through a fair probe in the case. The friends of the actor have also mentioned that VJ Chitra's death is untimely, according to the news portal.

The news portal mentioned that the actor was found dead at the hotel room she was staying in. It was also reported that her husband was staying with her and he told the police that he was waiting outside the room at the time of her demise. The news portal claimed that Chitra herself asked Hemanth to wait outside the room as she wanted to go for a bath. During this time VJ Chitra's husband stayed out of the hotel room. Soon he noticed that Chitra had been in for quite some time and grew concerned. Hemanth immediately alerted the hotel staff and they opened the door with a spare key. Soon an emergency call was dialled at 3:30 am from the hotel.

