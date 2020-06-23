Sharmishtha Raut Gets Engaged To Tejas Desai, Looks Extremely Happy In New Pictures

Bigg Boss Marathi 1 finalist Sharmishtha Raut is all set to get married again. Sharmishtha Raut recently got engaged to Tejas Desai. Read ahead to know more-

Sharmishtha Raut gets engaged to Tejas Desai

As the nationwide lockdown has been partially lifted, Sharmishtha Raut thought it was the correct time to hold the ceremony. Sharmishtha Raut took to her official Instagram handle to share the news with her fans and make their engagement public. She also gave the picture an adorable caption.

Through the caption of this picture, Sharmishtha Raut has explained that finding a rich person as a life partner is not one's fortune. However, she has said that finding a life partner who cares about you, takes care of your self-respect, and is honest with you, can surely make you feel fortunate. It is very visible through her caption that how happy and filled with joy is Sharmishtha Raut to be getting hitched with Tejas Desai.

The two were initially going to get engaged on April 31, 2020, but had to postpone it due to the global pandemic. While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, Sharmishtha Raut said that they were actually supposed to get engaged on April 31, but due to the lockdown, they couldn't. Now that the restrictions have eased a bit, the two thought it was the right time for the ceremony. Sharmishtha and Tejas’s engagement ceremony took place at a clubhouse in Igatpuri and it is reportedly said that only 35 people were invited for the function, keeping in mind the guidelines made by the government.

When asked about it during the chat, the actor said that only close relatives from both the families were a part of the ceremony. Sharmishtha’s colleagues and friends have been very cooperative and she is hoping that till the time their wedding date is decided, the situation is better so that she can invite everyone for it. Reportedly, guests were also asked to get a separate pair of slippers which they would use only inside the hall, that too after being sanitised.

